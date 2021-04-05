ION Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $613.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, ION has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $612,314.76 and $613.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00282298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00026821 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006595 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,560,864 coins and its circulating supply is 13,660,864 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.