iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $72,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $226.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.27. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.37 and a fifty-two week high of $226.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

