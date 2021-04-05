iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 106.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700,034 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $103.96. 4,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,495. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

