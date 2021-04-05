iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Trimmed by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $407.05. 201,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,585. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $257.54 and a 52-week high of $404.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.