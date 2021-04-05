Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 269,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.71% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $87,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $154.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.33.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

