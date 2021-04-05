Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 150 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Shares of BABA opened at $226.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.90 and a 200-day moving average of $262.48. The company has a market cap of $611.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

