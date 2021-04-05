Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,729 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.93.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,099,950 shares of company stock worth $384,485,370. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $109.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.