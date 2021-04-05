Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Diodes by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,186 shares of company stock worth $26,381,467 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of DIOD opened at $82.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

