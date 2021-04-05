Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Diodes by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,186 shares of company stock worth $26,381,467 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of DIOD opened at $82.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.