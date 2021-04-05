Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes $47,000 Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

TEAM opened at $224.95 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $129.75 and a 52-week high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -123.24, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

