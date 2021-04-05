Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes $49,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $904.58.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $861.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.17 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $840.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $869.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

