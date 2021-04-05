Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $132.58 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

