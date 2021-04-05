Jackson Square Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.0% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

AVGO stock traded up $8.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.24. 17,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.82. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $243.56 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.