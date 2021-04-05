Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,179,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB traded down $4.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,874. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.50. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.21 and a 12 month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,081,491.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,221 shares of company stock worth $44,386,481 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

