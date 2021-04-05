Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in CF Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after buying an additional 33,056 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.96. 13,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

