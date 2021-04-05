Jarvis+ Market Capitalization Hits $1.70 Million (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $372,209.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00053115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.23 or 0.00674254 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00071947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028785 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.