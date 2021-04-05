Jarvis Network (JRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.34 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 72.7% higher against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $1.38 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00054379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.76 or 0.00674212 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00073431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028932 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

