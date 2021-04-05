Jason Sunstein Purchases 46,000 Shares of International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Stock

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) CFO Jason Sunstein bought 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $63,940.00.

Jason Sunstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 15th, Jason Sunstein purchased 20,600 shares of International Land Alliance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,810.00.
  • On Thursday, March 4th, Jason Sunstein purchased 20,450 shares of International Land Alliance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,630.00.
  • On Thursday, February 25th, Jason Sunstein bought 20,463 shares of International Land Alliance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,783.38.
  • On Thursday, February 18th, Jason Sunstein bought 54,437 shares of International Land Alliance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $65,324.40.

OTCMKTS ILAL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,831. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44. International Land Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Receive News & Ratings for International Land Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Land Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit