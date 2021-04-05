Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €68.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €58.86 ($69.24).

Shares of ETR COK opened at €48.62 ($57.20) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.39. Cancom has a one year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a one year high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

