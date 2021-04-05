Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 20,320 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $211,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,378.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21.

On Thursday, February 11th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $186,924.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $97,683.59.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 2,034 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $19,872.18.

On Monday, January 4th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $91,624.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -349.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

