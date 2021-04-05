Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,293 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 74,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 304,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 41,957 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 153,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,048. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Aegis started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

