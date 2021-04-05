Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,265 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.