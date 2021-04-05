Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.72. 169,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,971,842. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.90 and a 200-day moving average of $262.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

