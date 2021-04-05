Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,275 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period.

Shares of KYN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $7.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

