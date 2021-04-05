John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces $0.14 Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 153,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,049. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
