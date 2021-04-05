JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 173,401 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $71,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 374,792 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.