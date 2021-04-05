JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $76.67 Million Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Rogers Communications worth $76,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,070,000 after buying an additional 1,572,102 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,772,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 744.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after buying an additional 870,100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,754,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,720,000 after buying an additional 811,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

