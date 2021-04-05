JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $86.96 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $86,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

BMI opened at $95.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.25.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

