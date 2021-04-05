JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,866 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $72,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 157,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $132.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

