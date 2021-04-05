JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,190 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $71,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $957,878.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 457,619 shares of company stock worth $28,077,055. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $68.48. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

