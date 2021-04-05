JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 746,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $76,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $144.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $148.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.