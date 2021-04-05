Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,193,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,935.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 403,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 393,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 245,357 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 531.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 157,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 4.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

