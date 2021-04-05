KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

KALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,552. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $676.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,024.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $335,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,025. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

