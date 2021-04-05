Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.29. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of KMT opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -99.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $42.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,484,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

