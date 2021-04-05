KeyCorp Raises Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $183.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $158.00 to $183.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.74.

CE opened at $151.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average of $129.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 26.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Celanese by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 123,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Celanese by 2.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

