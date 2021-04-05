KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 3,211 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 22.6% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $407.18. The stock had a trading volume of 248,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,585. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $257.54 and a twelve month high of $404.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

