KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
HD traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $312.72. 108,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $185.13 and a one year high of $309.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.
HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
