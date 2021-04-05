KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $312.72. 108,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $185.13 and a one year high of $309.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.22.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.