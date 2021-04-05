KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,623,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $343.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $94.52 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

