KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after buying an additional 185,568 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,366.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares during the period.

IUSB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.70. 18,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,529. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05.

