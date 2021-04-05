Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.29). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 39,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $195,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,104,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,960 shares of company stock worth $1,407,418. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIN stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,432. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $213.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

