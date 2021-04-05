Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,958 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 456.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.34 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

Further Reading: Buyback

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit