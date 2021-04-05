Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem stock opened at $353.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.16 and a 52 week high of $379.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.81.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

