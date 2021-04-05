Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $365,957,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 684,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.52.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $229.62 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $242.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

