Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $64.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $264.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

