Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,175 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 549,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 358,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 295,752 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 211,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,202,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,221,000 after acquiring an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 145,149 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70.

