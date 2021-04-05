Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.18. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.