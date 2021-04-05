Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Public Storage by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after buying an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Public Storage by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $120,335,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.38.

NYSE PSA opened at $251.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $172.11 and a 1-year high of $252.12.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

