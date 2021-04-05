Lightstreams (PHT) Hits Market Cap of $564,809.14

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $564,809.14 and $1,210.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00053347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.07 or 0.00681218 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029149 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,113,387 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.