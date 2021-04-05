Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $62.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,168.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

