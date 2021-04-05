Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Reaches $139,411.68

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $139,411.68 and approximately $38.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,651.04 or 0.99599229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00036747 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00094289 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001384 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001663 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

