Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $144.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.53. American Express has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

